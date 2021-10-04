Cars coming to Delhi, from NCR, should run on CNG: Kejriwal

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has proposed that all cars coming to Delhi from the National Capital Region should be converted to run on Compressed Natural Gas and industries using polluting fuels, need to be converted to run on piped natural gas (PNG).
These are among a host of proposals in the Winter Action Plan, focused on controlling air pollution in the national capital.
“I have some appeals to the Central Government and other State governments. First- We must stop the burning of stubble. If Delhi can help farmers by providing free decomposers and eliminate the need to burn crop stubble, then other States can come forward as well in application of the same technique,” Kejriwal said.
Taking a jibe at the Centre and other neighbouring States for not doing enough in this case, he said, “We appealed to the Centre as well many times, but they too did not do anything. Because of this mess, the farmers outside of Delhi will be compelled to burn their stubble residues. The smoke generated from the stubble burning will breach into Delhi and increase the pollution levels here.”
“To prevent stubble burning, the bio-decomposer solution will be sprayed throughout Delhi for free by us. If the governments of Punjab, Haryana, UP also use this solution properly then stubble burning pollution can be eliminated,” he added.
Listing out the other suggestions, Kejriwal said, “Thermal plants thermal plants emitting hazardous pollutants should be closed or revamped with environment friendly techniques. Brick kilns in neighbouring states should change their techniques to reduce air pollution.”
Proposing that sustained electricity supplies in the neighbouring territories can also reduce air pollution in Delhi, he said, “To eliminate pollution caused by Diesel Generator (DG) Sets, areas of NCR should ensure 24/7 electricity.”
Kejriwal also said that the country’s first smog tower has been set up and an e-waste Eco-Park is being built in Delhi on 20 acres.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...