Winter Session of Parliament from Nov 29 to Dec 23

The Winter session of the Parliament will begin on November 29, according to a decision of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

“Session will have 20 sittings and continue till December 23,” an official said. A recommendation was finalised in this regard in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Other members of the committee include Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, Law Minister Kiran Rijiu and Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur.

Legislative agenda

Now the recommendation will be sent to the President who in turn will formally call sessions of both the houses through a gazette notification.

At the same time, the government will prepare legislative agenda for the session.