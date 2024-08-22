Wipro Hydraulics, the hydraulic cylinders and components manufacturing business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, has announced the launch of its state-of-the-art facility in Mahindra World City, Jaipur, marking the company’s first hydraulics manufacturing facility in Northern India, delivering hydraulic cylinders to customers worldwide.

The company stated it has invested approximately ₹250 crore to set up this facility, which is projected to generate approximately 400 jobs. Wipro Infrastructure Engineering claims this manufacturing facility is equipped with all the critical-to-quality processes and is designed to meet the stringent requirements of the company’s global customers.

The plant was inaugurated by Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, and Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro Enterprises, along with Deepak Shetty, CEO & MD, JCB India, and Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering & MD, Wipro Enterprises.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma spoke at the event, “Today, Rajasthan is attracting significant investments, enabling innovation, and has become one of the key manufacturing hubs of India. We welcome Wipro to contribute and participate in this growth journey for Rajasthan and India. Their state-of-the-art facility exemplifies the forward-thinking investment that will drive our continued success and development.”

The new facility is equipped with technology like automated production lines, robotic arms, advanced paint line, and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) for material movement. It also has built-in advanced laser beam and IR sensors to improve safety and quality in the processes.

Pratik Kumar, CEO of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering and MD of Wipro Enterprises, said, “As a leading independent hydraulic cylinder manufacturer with over four decades of market leadership, Wipro Hydraulics has delivered over 1.5 million cylinders globally, demonstrating its commitment to excellence and innovation. This expansion will strengthen our presence in key growth markets and enable us to respond swiftly and flexibly to customer demands.”

Wipro Hydraulics has a manufacturing footprint across four Indian cities -- Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hindupur (Andhra Pradesh), dedicated to producing hydraulic cylinders.

The business designs and manufactures custom-built hydraulic cylinders for segments like Construction & Earthmoving, Material & Cargo Handling, Forestry, Farm & Agriculture, Mining, and Truck Tipping Solutions. It has 16 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across India, Europe, the USA, and Brazil, and is one of the largest independent hydraulic cylinder manufacturers worldwide, delivering over 1.5 million cylinders to OEMs annually.

