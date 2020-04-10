National

With 212 new patients, Covid-19 cases in Mumbai near 1,000

PTI Mumbai | Updated on April 10, 2020 Published on April 10, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 993 with as many as 212 persons testing positive for the virus infection on Friday, the BMC said.

With ten Covid-19 patients dying during the day, the death toll increased to 64, said a release by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The number of patients who were discharged from hospitals after recovery rose to 69 from 65 the day before, it added.

