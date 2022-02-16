With declining cases, Centre asks States/UTs to change or end Covid restrictions

In view of declining daily Covid cases, the Centre has written to all the States/UTs to review, amend or compl;etely do away with the additional restrictions, imposed at their point of entries. On Wednesday, the daily cases in the country were at 30,615 with 514 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data. The daily case positivity rate in the country has slid down to 2.45 per cent from Tuesday’s rate of 3.63 per cent. Besides this, the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.32 per cent. According to the Government, the average daily cases during last week ending Tuesday were at 50,476.

“In earlier months in view of the high Covid case trajectory, certain States had imposed additional restrictions at their borders and at airports. While effectively managing the public health challenge of Covid 19 it is equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at State level point of entries,” Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary said in a letter.

However, the Centre has also asked States/UTs to continue monitoring the trajectory and spread of the infection on a daily basis by adopting 5-fold strategy - “test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.

Besides this, India conducted more than 12.51 lakh tests during the previous day, taking to a total of 75.42 crore tests done so far. Also, the country administered over 174 crore vaccinations so far, since the vaccination drive began in January last year.