Wonderla Holidays to honour Covid warriors

Wonderla Holidays Ltd, the leading amusement park, is set to open its doors first to Covid frontline workers from December 20.
The company is honouring their services during the pandemic and inviting 10,000 frontline workers including their family members to the Park in Kochi for a fun–filled day from December 20 to 23. During the Warrior’s Week, they will get free entry to the park and can access all the dry/land rides and free lunch, tea and snacks, said Arun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd.
As part of the initiative, Wonderla is inviting frontline workers and their families to visit the theme park. Each frontline worker can bring up to three family members or friends to the park. The invitees will include frontline warriors from across various departments including doctors, nurses, attendees, ambulance drivers, cleaning staff, policemen, bankers, delivery executives, teachers, journalists.
For the general public, the park will resume operations from December 24 following the advisory on social distancing norms. The company has fixed a special offer price of ₹699 up to January 3, he told BusinessLine.
Wonderla in Bengaluru had invited 12,000 warriors to the amusement park there in November. A similar initiative has been planned in Hyderabad as well and across three cities Wonderla will be hosting 32,000 frontline workers at their amusement parks, he added.
According to Arun, the company has incurred a revenue loss of around ₹180 crore as on September 30 due to the closing down of parks in the Covid times. The turnover last year was ₹283 crore. However, the business has slowly started recouping as is evident from the rising footfalls in the Bengaluru park, which was opened a month ago.
As the economy opens up and business resume in the country, the company is looking at a good visitor turnout in the holidays. To a question, he said travel industry has been the most hit in the pandemic period. But the amusement industry is mainly dependent on local traffic within 200 km vicinity and the demand has started reviving especially with the easing of restrictions. Wonderla has achieved a double digit growth in the pre-Covid times and expecting a similar growth in the next fiscal, he added.
Wonderla parks have been visited by over 3 crore visitors since 2000, making them the most visited amusements parks in the country.
