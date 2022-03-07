Zelensky, Modi discuss conflict situation, evacuation of remaining Indian students

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the conflict situation in the country and the ongoing negotiations with Russia in a phone call on Monday. The Prime Minister stressed the need for quick evacuation of the remaining Indian students still stranded in war-torn Ukraine, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Prime Minister thanked Ukrainian authorities for their facilitation in evacuating more than 20,000 Indian citizens from Ukraine. He expressed deep concern for the safety and security of Indian students still remaining in Ukraine and emphasized the need for their quick and safe evacuation,” an official release issued by the MEA stated.

The phone call between the two leaders lasted for about 35 minutes, sources said.

Temporary ceasefire on

Meanwhile, the Russian military decided on Monday to hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in some cities, including Sumy, where more than 500 students are still stranded and waiting to be evacuated, according to Russia’s Defence Ministry. The other towns where there will be a temporary ceasefire include the capital Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

“The Prime Minister expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict and the resultant humanitarian crisis. He reiterated his call for the immediate cessation of the violence and noted that India has always stood for peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the two parties,” an MEA release issued on Monday stated.

A team from the Embassy of India is stationed in Poltava City to coordinate the safe passage of Indian students stranded in Sumy to Western borders via Poltava, according to a late-night tweet by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Sunday.

As many as seven flights operated under ‘Operation Ganga’ are expected to bring back 1,200 Indian nationals today, the MEA said. So far 76 flights have brought over 15,920 Indians back to the country under the ongoing operation. A total of over 21,000 Indians came out of Ukraine since the issuance of the advisory in January 2022. Of these, 19,920 Indians have already reached India, according to government figures.