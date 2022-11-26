‘Ikshak’, the third of the four survey vessels (large) to be manufactured by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Ltd in collaboration with Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for the Indian Navy, was launched on Saturday at Kattupalli, Chennai.

The vessel was set sail in the Bay of Bengal at a ceremony attended by Vice-Admiral MA Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

‘Ikshak’, which means ‘guide’, will facilitate safe passage for mariners at sea. These vessels with hydrographic equipment for collecting oceanographic data, will replace the existing Sandhayak Class survey ships.

The survey vessels (large) are 110 meters long, 16 meters wide, and have a deep displacement of 3,400 tonnes and a complement of 231 personnel . The propulsion system consists of two main engines in twin shaft configuration and is designed to have a cruise speed of 14 knots and a maximum speed of 18 knots. Bow & Stern Thrusters have been used to manoeuvre at low speeds, required during shallow water survey operations. The hull of these ships is made from indigenously developed DMR 249-A steel manufactured by Steel Authority of India Ltd.

The Rs 2.435-crore contract for building four SVL ships was signed between the Ministry and Kolkata-based GRSE on October 30, 2018. . In line with its building strategy, GRSE built the first ship, and the remaining three ships (up to outfitting stage) have been sub-contracted to L&T Shipbuilding, Kattupalli. The first of the ‘Sandhayak’ class ships was launched on December 5, 2021, at Kolkata.