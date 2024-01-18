At a time when the maritime domain is increasingly becoming contested, the Indian Navy will display its military might at the upcoming Republic Day parade, as also its commitment towards narishakti, or women’s empowerment, with a mixed contingent of male and female personnel marching down Kartavya Path for the first time ever.

The naval tableau will feature replicas of the first fully indigenous carrier battle group comprising aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, her escort ships Delhi, Kolkata, and Shivalik, and Kalvari-class submarine, besides light combat aircraft as well as advanced light helicopter. Also on show will be replicas of the multi-band military communications satellite GSAT-7 and Rukmani satellite.

The Indian Navy’s contingent is not just a display of military might, but also the resolve to safeguard the nation’s interests, commitment to atmanirbharta (self-reliance), and gender neutrality, Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh, controller of the Navy’s personnel services, told journalists. Of the Navy’s 66 ships and submarines currently under construction, 64 are being built at Indian shipyards, he said.

“Our tableau this year encapsulates the narrative of a navy that is not only safeguarding the maritime frontiers but also shaping a future where self-reliance and the empowerment of every individual, irrespective of gender, are paramount. It stands as a resounding affirmation of India’s maritime prowess and the inclusive strides taken in the journey towards a self-reliant and equitable nation,” Vice Admiral Singh said.

Kolkata-class ships INS Kolkata, INS Kochi and INS Chennai are now deployed in the Arabian Sea for anti-piracy operations. The INS Chennai recently foiled a piracy attack on MV Lila Norfolk off the Somalian coast, he said. During the operation, the Navy’s elite commandos MARCOS were deployed to thoroughly sanitise the vessel.

Singh also said that the Indian Navy is emerging as a strong and cohesive institution embracing gender neutrality. It recently crossed the 1,000th mark in the induction of women Agniveers. At the Indian Naval Academy, the first batch of women cadets have joined the 10+2 BTech course, he said.

The Navy’s Republic Day contingent will feature three women platoon commanders — Lt Mudita Goyal, Lt Sharvani Supreiya and Lt Devika H. The Navy currently has 680 women officers.

At Beating Retreat, the Naval band will entertain audiences with popular tunes and signature formations

