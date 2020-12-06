NCLAT stays NCLT order asking ArcelorMittal to pay ₹1,300 crore to Srei Infra

Vivo V20Pro: Five cameras and a beautiful sunset
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has stayed the National Company Law Tribunal-Ahmedabad order directing ArcelorMittal to pay ₹1,300 crore to Srei Infrastructure. The amount was claimed by Srei as charge for using slurry pipeline owned by its subsidiary Odisha Slurry Pipeline India (OSPIL) to keep the Essar Steel plant running during the insolvency period.
As an ad interim relief, the NCLAT said the impugned order of November 10 shall remain stayed till next date of hearing. The payment deadline was December 25.
The case has been posted for next hearing on January 22.
Apart from other issues raised in this appeal, the order holding that the usage charges for the use of slurry pipeline for running the Corporate Debtor (Essar Steel) as going concern during the corporate insolvency resolution process period are insolvency resolution process costs and directing the ArcelorMittal to make the payment of IRP costs to OSPIL by December 15 is assailed as being absurd, said the NCLAT order.
Harish Salve, senior counsel, said that the ArcelorMittal has been directed to make payment of charges as IRP costs to an entity which had not claimed it during Essar Steel’s resolution process or even thereafter.
In the 322-page order, the NCLT Ahmedabad had noted that the resolution applicant (for Essar Steel) had contravened the provisions of the approved resolution plan by not making payment of such IRP costs that had been provided in the resolution plan and approved by the adjudicating authority.
The claim of additional cost by Srei had come 11 months after the joint acquisition of Essar Steel by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel in a ₹42,000- crore dealand the company was subsequently renamed as AM/NS India.
OSPIL owns and operates the 253-km slurry pipeline connecting AM/NS India’s iron ore beneficiation plant in Dabuna with its 12-million tonne pellet plant in Paradip. The pipeline was leased to Essar Steel and the arrangement with OSPIL was captured in the Right to Use Agreement.
OSPIL is owned 69 per cent by India Growth Opportunities Fund which is part of Srei Multiple Asset Investment Trust. The balance of OSPIL equity was held by Essar Steel.
Incidentally, OSPIL had defaulted on loan repayment and was dragged to NCLT. ArcelorMittal submitted a ₹2,359 crore resolution plan, which was approved by the Cuttack Bench of the NCLT earlier this year.
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Go in for floating-rate instruments
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
The trend is up along all time-frames, but the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are at critical long-term targets
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
On the way to the hairdresser all I can think is, “I DON’T want a haircut!” The clouds hanging low in the sky ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...