NCP can only form government with Congress' support: Ajit Pawar

NCP’s Deputy Chief Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) needed the support of the Congress to form the Government in Maharashtra.

While talking to mediapersons, Ajit Pawar did not give a clear reply on the status of support from Congress party. He merely said that the government can form only if the Congress party gives support to NCP.



He pointed out that NCP has an experience of running a government with Congress. But with Shiv Sena, power has never been shared in the past. NCP is also taking a lot of time to arrive at a final decision for forming a government as it will also have to face the scrutiny of its supporters in the states.

On Monday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari denied more time to the Shiv Sena to form a government in the State. He has asked the NCP, which is the third-largest party, to indicate its willingness to form the government in Maharashtra by Tuesday evening.



Also read: Maharashtra Governor invites NCP to form government

However, the picture is still not clear if NCP will get support from Congress party and Shiv Sena for forming the government.