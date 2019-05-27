NCP demands fire safety audit of coaching centres

In view of the devastating fire at a coaching centre in Surat, in which 22 students lost their lives, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday demanded fire safety audits of about 35,000 coaching centres in Maharashtra at the earliest.

A senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh told media persons that about 1.10 lakh students are enrolled in these coaching centres but fire audit has not been conducted in most of them. In the event of a fire accident, a number of these centres have narrow exits and there could be serious consequences, he said.

The Fadnavis government had promised that legislation would be introduced for controlling and regulating the activities of coaching centres but still it has not been introduced as a Bill in the State Legislature, Deshmukh said.

He pointed out that in 2017 there was discussion in the State Assembly on regulating the activities of these centres. A 12-member committee was also formed, which sent a draft copy of the Vill to the State Education Minister Vinod Tawade in 2018. But there was no follow-up action, he said.

Deshmukh, who has also been a senior minister in the previous Congress-NCP government of Maharashtra, alleged that Tawade is in cahoots with coaching centres.