NEET issue: DMK reaches out to TRS govt for support

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 13, 2021

Delegation lead by TKS Elangovan meets KT Rama Rao

A delegation of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by its MP TKS. Elangovan met Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday, and sought the Telangana Government’s support for its demand of scraping the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

They met Rao, who is the son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, at the TRS headquartersand handed over a letter from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, requesting the State’s support.

Though some States expressed displeasure over the nation-wide common entrance test for medical colleges, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has been vocal about the issue and has called for scrapping of the exam.

He has reached out to several non-BJP State governments in order to gather support for the demand.

Published on October 13, 2021

