New Covid cases in TN continue to decline sharply

New Covid cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 5,104 on Monday as against 6,120 on Sunday. This takes the total number of infections in the State to 34,15,986. However, after 21,027 Covid patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,05,892.

The number of Covid deaths declined sharply to 13 as against 26 on Sunday.

A total of 1,18,762 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 839 new cases (972 on Sunday) and Coimbatore saw 807 new infections (911 on Sunday).

Chennai and overall Tamilnadu test positive rate today dropped below 5% after 35 days today at 4.5 per cent, tweeted Covid data analyst Vijayanand.