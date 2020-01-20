Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court to hear convict’s plea against Delhi HC order rejecting juvenility claim

The Supreme Court will hear at 12.45 pm on Monday the plea of a death row convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case against a Delhi High Court order dismissing his claim that he was a juvenile when the crime was committed. Pawan Kumar Gupta’s plea will be heard by a bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and A S Bopanna.

Gupta had moved the apex court on Friday.

He has also sought a direction restraining the authorities from executing the death penalty, scheduled for February 1.

A Delhi court on Friday issued fresh death warrants for February 1 against the four convicts -- Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Akshay Kumar Singh and Pawan -- in the case.

A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gangraped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before she was thrown out on the road.