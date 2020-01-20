News

Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court to hear convict’s plea against Delhi HC order rejecting juvenility claim

Updated on January 20, 2020

The Supreme Court will hear at 12.45 pm on Monday the plea of a death row convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case against a Delhi High Court order dismissing his claim that he was a juvenile when the crime was committed. Pawan Kumar Gupta’s plea will be heard by a bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and A S Bopanna.

Gupta had moved the apex court on Friday.

He has also sought a direction restraining the authorities from executing the death penalty, scheduled for February 1.

A Delhi court on Friday issued fresh death warrants for February 1 against the four convicts -- Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Akshay Kumar Singh and Pawan -- in the case.

A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gangraped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before she was thrown out on the road.

Published on January 20, 2020
