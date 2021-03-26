NITK sets up bio-waste recycling plant

National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) at Surathkal in Mangaluru taluk has set up a bio-waste recycling plant.

The project has been funded by Tecnimont Private Limited (TCMPL), which is an Indian subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group, as part of the group’s efforts in corporate social responsibility and green energy development.

A press release said that the biogas pilot plant is dedicated to promoting research and improving energy self-sufficiency within the campus. This plant will enable NITK to generate energy by converting food and vegetable waste from the hostel blocks and canteens through anaerobic digestion.

In March 2020, Maire Tecnimont announced its support for developing the biogas project at NITK. It is estimated that a 500-kg biogas digester will generate 35,400 units of electricity equivalent in a year. The digestate can be used as an organic fertiliser.