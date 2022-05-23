No possibility of Covid-19 fourth wave in Maharashtra: Health Minister 

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, on Monday, said there was no possibility of a fourth wave of Covid and that there is no need to panic. He said nearly 200 to 250 cases are being reported in the State everyday and there was not much increase in these numbers.

“The Covid recovery rate is very good and Maharashtra has seen very good vaccination results. Hence, I feel that in the present situation, there is no possibility of a fourth wave [of the viral infection],” said Tope speaking to reporters in Nagpur.

On making the booster dose mandatory, Tope said there is no compulsion, but health and frontline workers, essential service employees and senior citizens are being given the booster shots, according to the Central government’s guidelines.

“However, we have not made the booster dose mandatory for everyone as there are no such guidelines from the Central government,” he said.

State officials said the government is keeping close watch on the number of cases, and have asked district administrations to avoid any panic. The State economy is limping back on the track after two years and the government wants to ensure that there are no unwanted discussions on the rising number of cases.

Recently, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the State government was all prepared to tackle any future Covid waves, and has kept ready the public health department facilities.

On Sunday, the State reported 326 new Covid cases, while 251 patients have been discharged. There are 1,903 active patients in the State, of which, 1,294 are from Mumbai and 287 are from Pune.