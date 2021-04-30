Noted Tamil filmmaker, national award winner K V Anand passes away

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
K V Anand, noted Tamil film director and cinematographer died here early on Friday due to cardiac arrest, sources close to his family said.
"He passed away in a hospital at 3 AM due to a cardiac arrest, he was 54 years old," Riaz K Ahmed, a film industry publicist and movie buff said.
Anand began his career as a cinematographer in Malayalam movie 'Thenmavin Kombath' in 1994 and following a decade of work as a cinematographer he made his directorial debut in Tamil flick 'Kana Kanden' (2005). 'Thenmavin Kombath' bagged the national award (Best Cinematography) for Anand.
Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan said Anand began his life as a photo journalist and established himself as a distinguished cinematographer-film director due to his relentless efforts and initiatives.
"His passing away is a big loss to the film industry. My condolences," Haasan said.
"Anand's colour sense is unique and his camera worked magic on screen. In Sivaji, he made a new attempt to portray Rajinikanth in a different light (in 'Oru Koodai Sunlight' song) which was a huge hit among Rajini fans," film industry tracker, M Bharat Kumar said.
'Ko,' 'Ayan,' 'Maatraan,' and 'Anegan' and 'Kavan' and 'Kaappan' were Anand's popular directorial efforts.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...