Novel coronavirus cases in India rise to 169

Sony’s modern take on the iconic Walkman
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
The novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday after 18 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.
The cases include 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.
The figure also includes three deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra so far.
“The total number of active COVID 2019 cases across India stands at 151 so far,” a Health Ministry official said, adding that 15 others have been cured/discharged/migrated while three have died.
Delhi has, so far, reported 12 positive cases which includes one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 17 cases, including one foreigner.
Maharashtra has 45 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 27 cases which include two foreign nationals.
Karnataka has 14 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to eight and Jammu and Kashmir four. Telangana has reported six cases which include two foreigners.
Rajasthan has also reported seven cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu has two cases so far.
Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Pondicherry, Chandigarh and Punjab have reported one case each.
In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.
