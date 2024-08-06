Global healthcare company Novo Nordisk plans to add 1,300 new job roles to their global business services (GBS) in the country by 2026. The company had previously added 700 jobs in 2023.

The announcement was made during the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement between the Karnataka government and the Novo Nordisk Education Foundation to launch the ‘Changing Diabetes Barometer’ programme.

The hiring will span across functions including, doctors, pharmacists, PhDs, statisticians, commercial experts, marketers, analysts, finance and accountants, IT engineers, and architects, said John Dawber, corporate vice president of Novo Nordisk global business services.

The public-private collaboration aims to bridge the gap in diabetic healthcare.

As part of the MoU, community diabetes centres will be set up in all districts, sub-districts, community, and private health centers within the State. The company initially plans to launch in three districts in Karnataka—Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Karnataka, and Yadgir — which will later be extended to other districts.

“To bring a change, we all have to come together and then form a system to bring the sensitization in diabetic”, Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Trustee, Novo Nordisk Education Foundation, told businessline.

Novo is targeting the initiative across government hospitals starting with major hospitals. “We will start with major hospitals and then we are going to go to the primary care level,” he added.

The MoU signing ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Health, Government of Karnataka, Dinesh Gundu Rao; Naveen Bhat Y (IAS) - Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Government of Karnataka, and Vikrant Shrotriya.

The programme aims to map diabetes impact on a real-time basis and promote early diagnosis and treatment options along with lifestyle modifications. The objectives of this partnership are to improve the overall diabetes care ecosystem in the state of Karnataka through several interventions — creating awareness and advocacy for Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes among the masses, training doctors and healthcare workers at primary and secondary healthcare facilities, improved infrastructural support, digitization support and education and counseling for lifestyle modification via Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) material.

