Now, TN Govt eases lockdown restrictions for Chennai and non-Chennai from May 4

Even as the Tamil Nadu government has formally extended the lockdown till May 17, it has today announced many relaxations - for Chennai and non-Chennai separately - from May 4 in places where the pandemic has not spread.

This was decided at the Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami held today in the Secretariat.

The two-and-half hour meeting held detailed discussions based on three main recommendations of the medical and health expert committee; a 17-member committee headed by Finance Secretary S Krishnan and the two-week lockdown extension announced by the Centre on Friday.

A press release said that all restrictions under 144 will continue in containment zones.

For Chennai (other than containment zones) it has permitted resumption of construction activities like road works, and opening of SEZs, EoUs and export units within the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police. These units can function with 25 per cent of employees; and IT companies with 10 per cent employees. These employees will use only company vehicles.

Stores selling essential goods will be allowed to function from 6 am to 5 pm; restaurants can sell only parcels and will be allowed to function from 6 am to 9 pm. Ecommerce delivery of essentials allowed in current format.

Standalone and neighbourhood shops like (except salons and beauty parlours), hardware, cement, construction goods, sanitary, electricals, mobile phones, IT peripherals shops can function from 11 am to 5 pm.

Other than Chennai (except containment zone) all industrial units (with only 50 per cent employees) will be allowed to function. In places where the population is over 15,000, textiles units will function with only 50 per cent of workers, the release said.

In places other than Chennai, SEZs, EoU, industrial parks and industrial estates can function with 50 per cent workers. Hardware manufacturers will function with 50 per cent workers.

All the units should strictly adhere to Stand Operating Procedures, the release said.