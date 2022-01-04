Number of Covid cases continues to rise; daily infections at 37,379 on Tuesday

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
India’s Covid cases are surging upward and on Tuesday, the daily infections stood at 37,379 as compared with the previous day’s cases of 33,750. The daily death toll was at 124 aggregating to 4.82 lakh casualties so far, as per the data. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate increased to 3.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate rose to 2.05 per cent. The Omicron tally in the country also expanded to 1,892 with Maharashtra at 568, followed by Delhi at 382 and Kerala at 382.
Also, the country conducted 11.54 lakh tests on the previous day taking the total to 68.24 crore tests done so far.
Covid cases in the National Capital soared to 4,099 on Monday, with the positivity rate also increasing to 6.46 per cent.. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was to meet on Tuesday to discuss implementation of a red alert under a graded response action plan as positivity of Covid cases has crossed 6.5 per cent. Besides this, the vaccination coverage in the city will also be discussed.
Maharashtra, too, witnessed a spike in Covid cases on Monday at 12,160 from the previous day’s infections of 11,877. The daily deaths stood at 11 in the State. Mumbai alone accounted for 8,082 Covid cases. Except Sikkim and Meghalaya, all the States saw a sharp jump in active cases on Tuesday, with the total active cases constituting 0.49 per cent of the total cases.
On Tuesday till 8:00 AM, India had administered 99.27 lakh vaccine doses, including for those in 15-18 age group. Also, more than 19.69 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs.
Though the number of Covid cases among children has increased during the current wave as compared with the delta wave, the symptoms so far have been mild, according to health experts. “Covid cases among children differs from city to city. The cases are more in metro cities. In the last ten days we are seeing one to two children everyday. But the way adult patients are rising, the children's infection will also increase.
“Only a few children have needed hospitalisation so far. But it is too early to say how this will pan out. We are also not aware whether they are infected with Omicron or Delta variant,’ Dr Chetan R Mundada, Senior Consultant Pediatrician and Lead Pediatric Intensivist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad told BusinessLine.
According to Dr Tushar Maniar, Head of Paediatric Department, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, there has been a significant increase in the number of Covid cases among children. According to him, 80 per cent of the children who complain of a fever are infected with Covid.
“In terms of the seriousness of cases, the situation is not alarming as of today. In terms of numbers, yes the infections are rising. Children with co-morbidities and family members with co=morbid conditions should be taking extra care,” Maniar said.
