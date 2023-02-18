Odisha government has initiated the 16 th phase of inauguration and ground-breaking of 19 projects across sectors like plastic, sea food processing, manufacturing, tourism, IT and ESDM, refractory, agro and food processing, pharmaceuticals and steel downstream which is likely to generate employment opportunities for over 4,500 people in the State.

While the investment intent was received during MIO Conclave 2022, the inaugural and ground-breaking event was held in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on February 17, said an official press statement.

Two projects were inaugurated and ground-breaking was done for a total of 17 projects. In the plastics sector, two projects were inaugurated, namely Supreme Industries and Ashirvad Pipes. A total of 470 employment opportunities are expected to be generated from the projects.

Food processing sector

In the food processing sector, the government initiated the ground-breaking for six projects, namely, Sao Breweries and Distilleries, Indian Potash, Globus Spirits, Oriclean Private, Amrit Dhara Nutrifoods LLP and DN Sea Shells which together are expected to provide 1,459 employment opportunities. The segment saw a total investment of ₹804 crore.

Manufacturing

In the manufacturing segment the government initiated the ground-breaking for three projects. The sector witnessed an investment of ₹293 crore and is likely to generate 243 employment opportunities for the youth of the State.

Tourism segment

The ground breaking ceremony was also held for Incture Technologies in the IT & EDSM segment and for Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd, Aspen Lake Suites and Luxurio Assets in the tourism segment. Mayfair Hotels & Resorts will expand their existing resort franchise to Gopalpur and Ganjam. On the other hand, Aspen Lake Suites will set-up their 5-star resort facility in Barkul, Chilika, Khurda.

In the steel downstream sector, JSE Infotech and Nilachal Engineers will invest a total amount of ₹13 crore and they are jointly expected to generate 160 employment opportunities. IFGL Refractories, which will invest 66 crore, also witnessed their ground-breaking ceremony.

