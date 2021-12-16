Omicron cases rise to 81; six new cases in Karnataka, Gujarat

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Omicron cases in India increased to 81 on Thursday, with the addition of five new cases in Karnataka and ONE in Gujarat, as per the Health Ministry sources. The total tally in Karnataka and Gujarat has now increased to eight and five cases, respectively.
Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron cases at 32, followed by Rajasthan at 17, Delhi at 8, Karnataka at 8, 5 each in Gujarat and Kerala, Telangana at 2 and one each in Chandigarh, West Bangal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
Besides this, the Covid cases on Thursday stood at 7,974 with 343 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the data.
Further, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.64 per cent, remaining less than 1 per. cent for the last 32 days. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.57 per cent and it remained below 2 per cent for the last 73 days and below 3 per cent for 108 consecutive days.
In addition, the country conducted 12.16 lakh tests in the previous day aggregating to 66.02 crore tests done so far, as per the data.
Meanwhile, India administered 60.12 lakh vaccine doses till 8:00 AM aggregating to more than 135 crore inoculations done so far.
