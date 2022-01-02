Omicron pushing up cases, but no need to panic, says NTAGI chief

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
The rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in the last 10 days has been largely due to Omicron, according to NK Arora, Chairperson of the Covid-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI).
“There is no need to panic though as natural immunity due to Delta infection and vaccination are providing double protection against the new variant,” Arora told BusinessLine. Chances of severe disease and deaths are low with Omicron, though it can escape the immune system, he added.
India reported 27,553 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, up sharply from 16,764 the day before, with 284 fatalities in the last 24 hours till 8 am on Sinday, per Health Ministry data.
The Omicron tally in the country stood at 1,575 with Maharashtra reporting the most number — 510. Delhi with 351 and Gujarat (136) followed. The weekly positivity rate in the country stood at 1.35 per cent and the daily positivity rate was 2.55 per cent.
The sharp increase in Covid-19 cases is mainly in urban centres due to higher population density. “We don’t think we will impose a lockdown. But we need to implement smart containment measures at the district level so that economic disruption can be avoided,” Arora said.
Several States have intensified restrictions, and are also mulling new curbs, to check the fast spread of the virus.
The West Bengal government, responding to a near doubling of Covid-19 cases over the last three days (to 4,512 on January 1 from 2,128 on December 30), has announced additional curbs from January 3 to 15.
All schools, colleges and universities will remain closed in the State. Only administrative activities would be permitted with 50 per cent employees at a time.
The State, which had recently restricted direct flights from the UK, said that it would allow flights from Mumbai and Delhi only twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. Swimming pools, spas, gyms, beauty parlours, saloons, wellness centres, entertainment parks, zoos and tourist places will remain closed.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that the State is contemplating tougher measures to combat the rising cases. The State recorded 1,187 cases on Sunday compared to 1,033 cases on Saturday.
The Haryana government ordered cinema halls, sports complexes and schools shut in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat districts from January 2 to 12.
(With inputs from Shobha Roy and Venkatesha Babu)
