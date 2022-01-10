Omicron should not be categorised as ‘mild’: WHO chief

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
The new Covid-19 variant Omicron should not be categorised as mild, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.
Cautioning people across the globe in view of the rising number of Omicron cases, WHO Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that, “while Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially for those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild”, adding that, Omicron is also requiring hospitalisation and the disease is also killing people. Hospitals are becoming overcrowded and understaffed, which is making the situation worse, he added.
He also emphasised that vaccine inequity and health inequity were the biggest failures last year.Underlining vaccine inequity, the WHO chief said, “vaccine inequity is a killer of people and jobs and it determines a global economic recovery”.
Alongside vaccination, public health and social measures should be taken. Wearing well-fitting masks, maintaining distancing, avoiding crowds and improving and investing in ventilation are required to face this situation, he advised.
“Booster after booster shots in countries will not end the pandemic while billions remain completely unprotected,” he observed,
Last week, the WHO chief said that he is worried about the Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19 producing a “tsunami” of cases between them.
