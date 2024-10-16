Residents of Delhi NCR can purchase onions at ₹35 per kg via ONDC Network supported buyer apps, including Otipy, Paytm, and Mystore,

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in collaboration with the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF), and Otipy will be offering onions ₹35 per kg across the Delhi NCR region. It said the initiative will be expanded to other cities too.

“Residents of Delhi NCR can purchase onions at . ₹35 per kg via ONDC Network supported buyer apps, including Otipy, Paytm, and Mystore,” it said in a statement.

“Following NCR, the initiative will soon expand to other cities, with Mumbai next in line,” it added.

Otipy is managing NCCF’s product catalogue and handling last-mile delivery apart from promotions on its application.

T Koshy, Managing Director and CEO at ONDC, stated, “This initiative epitomises the transformative power of digital commerce in democratising access to affordable essential goods. ONDC is proud to initiate this collaborative effort to promote inclusivity and empower consumers across India.”

Anice Joseph Chandra, Managing Director at NCCF, commented, “We are delighted to partner with the ONDC Network and leverage its wide reach and advanced technology to provide access to essential commodities.”