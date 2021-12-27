OneWeb launches 36 more satellites

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Bharti-backed OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has launched 36 more satellites by Arianespace from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.
This latest launch, and the ninth since December 2020, will bring OneWeb’s in-orbit constellation to 394 satellites and represent 60 per cent of OneWeb’s planned 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity, the company said in a statement.
“With this launch, OneWeb will have 60 per cent of its global satellite fleet in space. It is an extraordinary achievement for a company that was reborn just a year a significant step towards our promise to deliver digital transformation on a global scale through our robust, secure ago, and resilient satellite broadband network,” Sunil Bharti Mittal, OneWeb Executive Chairman, said.
With strong shareholder support, the business is now fully-funded with $2.7 billion raised since November 2020 and no debt issuance, he said adding that OneWeb continues to see growing demand for its services.
Last month, OneWeb has signed distribution partner agreements with Airbus to provide LEO services for military and governmental use in Europe as well a new Canadian-headquartered distribution partner, Network Innovations and Vocus to expand enterprise connectivity in Australia.
These agreements, along with other recent strategic partnership announcements with AT&T, Hughes Network Systems, BT, and Leonardo DRS will further OneWeb towards its goal of bringing improved digital communication services to some of the hardest to reach parts of the world, the company said.
Additionally, OneWeb acquired TrustComm this year, now OneWeb Technologies, which is focused on meeting the complex needs of government customers.
The company will enter the new year in a position of strength, as it plans to launch global service by the end of 2022 and as demand continues from telecommunications providers, aviation and maritime markets, Internet service providers, and governments worldwide for its low-latency, high-speed connectivity services to provide businesses and consumers, it added.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...