Only asymptomatic Indians to be repatriated: India Embassy in Abu Dhabi

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi maintained that only asymptomatic Indian nationals cleared by the UAE health authorities will be brought back home in one of India’s biggest repatriation exercises named Vande Bharat, as per media reports.

The Centre had announced that its plans to airlift Indians stuck abroad from May 7 onwards.

Air India has planned to operate 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad amid the Covid-19-induced lockdown, India's Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor informed that the first two batches will airlift citizens from Kerala, who formed a majority of expatriates who have registered for repatriation from Dubai.

The first two special flights that will operate from Thursday to evacuate Indians stranded in the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic will begin with applicants from Kerala, who formed the majority of the expatriates registered to be repatriated from Dubai.

"All departing passengers will have to undergo medical screening and IGM/IGG test at the departure airport and only those cleared by the UAE health authorities and found to be asymptomatic will be allowed to board the plane," the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday.

The embassy has asked all the applicants to go into strict quarantine at the destination of arrival and bear the cost of the same.

"Each passenger, at the time of boarding would be handed over a safety kit containing 2 three-layered face masks, 2 pairs of gloves and pouches/small bottles of hand sanitizers. While onboard the flight, the health protocol of the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India will be strictly followed," said the embassy.

The Consulate will share the details of further special flights as and when they are announced by the Government of India, over the next few days, agency report added.