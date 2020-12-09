News

Opposition asks President to support farmers

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 09, 2020 Published on December 09, 2020

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja and others speak to media after meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind over farm law, in New Delhi. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Urges President to persuade the Government to withdraw three farm acts

A united Opposition of 20 different political parties including the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), DMK, Left parties et al on Wednesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to persuade the Government to withdraw the three farm laws and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill as demanded by thousands of protesting farmers who have blocked entry points to Delhi for almost two weeks.

In a memorandum submitted to the President, Rahul Gandhi (Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), D. Raja (CPI), Sitaram Yechury (CPM), T. K. S. Elangovan (DMK) said over 20 political parties have extended their solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ agitation and the Bharat Bandh to press the demand for repeal of the three farm laws – the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services – as also the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

“These new Agri-laws, passed in Parliament in an anti-democratic manner preventing a structured discussion and voting, threaten India’s food security, destroy Indian agriculture and our farmers. They lay the basis for the abolishment of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mortgage Indian agriculture and our markets to the caprices of the multi-national agri-business corporates and domestic corporates,” said the Opposition leaders in their joint memorandum.

“We urge upon you, as the custodian of the Indian Constitution, to persuade ‘your government’ not to be obdurate and accept the demands raised by India’s annadatas,” the memorandum said.

Published on December 09, 2020
agriculture
government
executive (government)
