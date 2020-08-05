Opposition parties welcome contruction of Ram Temple

Opposition parties did not raise even a voice even as the Sangh Parivar effectively used the ground-breaking ceremony marking the beginning of the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya for propagating its politics. Almost all the Opposition leaders, except the Left, welcomed the construction of the temple and hoped that the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute will see a permanent end by the move.

The principal Opposition party had welcomed the construction through a statement issued by AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. On Wednesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hailed Lord Ram as the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values and said he can never appear in cruelty, hatred or injustice.

“Maryada Purshottam Lord Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values. He is the core of humanism embedded deep in our hearts. Ram is love, he can never appear in hatred. Ram is compassion, he can never appear in cruelty. Ram is justice, he can never appear in injustice,” Gandhi tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee, said that the country has always upheld the unity of people. “Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isaai, Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai! Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan. Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath,” she tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the people on the day. “May we continue to receive Lord Ram’s blessings. May his blessings also help the country get rid of poverty, starvation and poverty and India emerges as the world’s most powerful country and guide the world in the coming times,” he said.

Congress’s media in-charge, Randeep Surjewala, hoped that the ideals of sacrifice, duty, compassion, generosity, unity, fraternity, harmony and courtesy preached by Lord Ram will become the guiding force for the country. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it should be the beginning for building an egalitarian society. “Lord Ram holds a unique place in our culture and civilisation. His life teaches us the importance of truth, justice, equality of all, compassion and brotherhood. We need to focus on establishing an egalitarian society based on the values espoused by Lord Ram,” he said.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, leader of a party who had a long-standing feud with the BJP over the dispute, hoped that the present and future generations will sincerely follow the path shown by the Maryada Purushottam and will do good to all and bring peace.

CPI general secretary D Raja said that RSS has come to the central stage of politics through the function. “It is a blow on the constitutional principles and secular values,” Raja said. The Left parties had questioned Prime Minister’s participation in the event. Raja said the Left will issue a detailed statement on the matter on Thursday after talking to other progressive parties.