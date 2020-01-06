Opposition to meet President; to step up protest

The Opposition parties have decided to step up protests over Sunday night’s violence in the JNU campus. Almost all Opposition parties have demanded a judicial probe into the violence. The leaders of several parties are likely to soon meet President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the visitor of the University, to raise their concerns over the developments.

Opposition leaders who are part of the JNU Alumni Association will march in protest against the violence on Tuesday.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday condemned the “bone chilling attack” on JNU students and faculty members. It is a grim reminder of the extent to which the Centre will go to stifle and subjugate every voice of dissent, she said.

‘Political battle’

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury termed the violence a political battle. “Irrespective of whatever strength we may command, the Left is the principal opponent of the BJP and the Left remains the opponent because of its consistency and firmness in upholding secularism, democracy and our constitutional foundations,” he said.

“This is no longer creeping fascism; this is a rapid descent into the fascism,” said Congress leader P Chidambaram. “All that we see is fascist action — in Jamia Milia, in JNU, in Uttar Pradesh.”

Former SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and BSP leader Mayawati also condemned the violence.