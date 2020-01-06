Opposition to meet President; to step up protest

Out of every 100 start-ups, only 6 are founded by women: RBI survey
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
The Opposition parties have decided to step up protests over Sunday night’s violence in the JNU campus. Almost all Opposition parties have demanded a judicial probe into the violence. The leaders of several parties are likely to soon meet President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the visitor of the University, to raise their concerns over the developments.
Opposition leaders who are part of the JNU Alumni Association will march in protest against the violence on Tuesday.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday condemned the “bone chilling attack” on JNU students and faculty members. It is a grim reminder of the extent to which the Centre will go to stifle and subjugate every voice of dissent, she said.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury termed the violence a political battle. “Irrespective of whatever strength we may command, the Left is the principal opponent of the BJP and the Left remains the opponent because of its consistency and firmness in upholding secularism, democracy and our constitutional foundations,” he said.
“This is no longer creeping fascism; this is a rapid descent into the fascism,” said Congress leader P Chidambaram. “All that we see is fascist action — in Jamia Milia, in JNU, in Uttar Pradesh.”
Former SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and BSP leader Mayawati also condemned the violence.
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
Unicorn India has a good track record investing in consumer, mobile/internet, enterprise and SaaS, cloud, IT ...
Ankur Capital nurtures ventures in innovation and technology
Getting clarity on key issues can help start-ups stay on course to reach their goal
There are strings attached; do pay attention to what’s covered by wedding insurance policies, and what isn’t
Why you should add gold to your portfolioRajalakshmi NirmalGold proves analysts wrong every year by surprise ...
The Indian benchmarks are facing a considerable selling pressure as tensions in the middle east escalates. All ...
They ended 2019 at life-time highs. A correction is, therefore, around the corner
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...