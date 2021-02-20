Over 1.08 crore Covid vaccinations done till February 20

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
A total of 1.08 crore Covid-19 vaccinations, including 1.86 lakh till 6 pm on Saturday, have been carried out in India so far, according to Health Ministry.
As per the break-up, over 63.5 lakh health care workers received the first dose, around 8.74 lakh the second dose and nearly 36.12 lakh frontline workers got their first dose as well.
As many as 12 States and Union Territories have vaccinated over 75 per cent of the health care worker beneficiaries, whose cut-off for first dose vaccination is on February 24. Saturday was the last day for enrolling health care workers for vaccination. If those who failed to get the vaccination by February 24 will have to wait for their age-wise turn when it opens up for general population.
Among the States and UTs that have not yet covered the 50 per cent health care beneficiaries yet are Punjab (38.7 per cent), Delhi (48.2 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (49.3 per cent).
