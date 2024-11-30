The nationwide roll-out of U-WIN has been completed, and over 27 crore vaccine doses have been administered and recorded on the platform, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, told the Lok Sabha in a recent written reply.

U-WIN is a digital platform for digitalisation of all vaccination services provided under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) to pregnant women and children (from birth to 16 years) against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

“As on November 25, 2024, 7.43 crore beneficiaries have been registered, 1.26 crore vaccination sessions have been held and 27.77 crore administered vaccine doses have been recorded on U-WIN,” the official note said.

UIP’s annual target is to provide vaccination services to around 2.9 crore pregnant women and 2.6 crore infants (0-1 year). Its key features include ‘Anytime Access’ and ‘Anywhere’ vaccination services, generation of the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) and Child ABHA, citizen module, automated SMS alerts, QR-based e-Vaccination Certificates and offline mode for data entry by vaccinators, it added.

The U-WIN pilot was conducted across 63 districts in 35 States/UTs, followed by the nation-wide roll-out. Giving details on the U-WIN digital platform, it said, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) were available in 11 Indian languages on the website for citizens and front-line workers regarding key features and utilisation of the platform for registration, appointment booking, national immunisation schedule, etc. The platform enables automated SMS alerts for registration confirmation, acknowledgment of vaccine doses administered, and reminder SMS for upcoming doses (3 days prior to the due date of vaccination). And the offline mode was available to allow health workers to record vaccination services in areas without Internet connectivity. Awareness among the general public, especially pregnant women, is done through an extensive nationwide social media campaign, the note said.