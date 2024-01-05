Telecom industry veteran P Balaji has joined Tata-owned Air India in a newly created role of Group Head - Governance, Regulatory, Compliance (GRC) and Corporate Affairs. Balaji has been associated with the telecom industry for over two decades with stints at Ericsson, Nokia, and Vodafone Idea.

Balaji assumes his role at Air India on 11 January 2024 and will report to Air India CEO & MD Campbell Wilson. He will oversee the Government Affairs, Legal, Ethics, Sustainability, and Corporate Communications functions at Air India, among others.

It’s a full circle for Balaji who started his career with Tata Administrative Services He joins Air India after nearly a decade-long stint at Vodafone Idea Limited, where he spearheaded the regulatory and public policy functions.

Announcing Balaji’s appointment, Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD of Air India, said: “We are pleased to have Balaji on board. Having worked in the regulatory and policy space, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be valuable to the ongoing transformation at Air India. At Air India, we remain committed to building top leadership as we continue to invest in all the resources that are required to take the airline to the upper echelons of global aviation.”