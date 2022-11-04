Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Thursday said the P8I, an anti-submarine, long-range reconnaissance aircraft, has delivered “valuable strategic communication” in operations across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

He cautioned Naval Commanders about the rise of non-state actors and the expanding influence of large corporations which, “ continue to influence our strategic and security calculus”.

The P81, inducted into the Navy in 2013, has long-range surveillance, electronic warfare, imagery intelligence, ASW missions and search and rescue capabilities, employing a modern mission suite and sensors.

Winding up the second edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference, Admiral Kumar said, “Terrorism, guns and narcotics smuggling, and other such threats will continue to pose challenges. Therefore, while ensuring broader maritime security, coastal security, LND, and harbour defence will also place demands on us and would require focused attention of all Operations Commanders”.

He said the security situation is evolving rapidly, and the changeswill need to be factored into everything we do – planning, deployment, maintenance, and human resource development.

“In navigating the turbulent security scenario, I am convinced that remaining a ‘Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof Force’, is vital,” he told his top brass.

He dwelled upon the achievements of the last six month and said operational deployments have emphasised our credibility, with a footprint covering all the major oceans. He recalled the maiden concurrent deployment of our ships across six continents on Independence Day this year, “served as valuable signalling to underscore our credibility – at home, in the region, and across the world”.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, in his maiden address to the naval commanders, reiterated the need for operational preparedness, Aatmanirbharta and further integration in the armed forces, to collectively meet India’s national security imperatives.

The Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Force Staff and the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, and the Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) also interacted with the Naval Commanders and discussed avenues to further augment Tri-Services synergy and readiness

Along the sidelines of the conference, the Naval Commanders also interacted with ‘Think Tanks’ on strategic issues.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit