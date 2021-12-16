Panel submits report on PDP Bill in Rajya Sabha

The Joint Select Committee of Parliament on Personal Data Protection Bill tabled its report with a draft amended Bill in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The panel hasn't tabled the report in Lok Sabha as the Lower House got adjourned till 2 pm over the Opposition's demand for the resignation of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Tabling the report, senior Congress leader and member of the panel Jairam Ramesh said in Rajya Sabha that the work of the Joint Select Committee is an example of cooperation. "If the Chairman is cooperative, if the is accommodative, then the Opposition is responsive," Ramesh said. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said such coordinated works should continue in Parliament.

The panel worked for almost two years under two chairpersons to complete the report. It met stakeholders from industries, government departments, state authorities, banks and privacy protection activists during the term.