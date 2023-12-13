On a day that started with Parliamentarians paying tributes to those killed in a terror attack on Parliament 22 years ago, the House was stunned by smoke rising from canisters smuggled in by two visitors who hurled themselves into the Lok Sabha chambers after gaining entry through authorised visitors’ passes. The two visitors, later identified as Sagar Sharma and D. Manoranjan, were overpowered and arrested but not before causing unprecedented scenes in the newly-built Parliament precincts.

It all started during Zero Hours when a man, identified as Sagar Sharma, jumped into the chambers from the visitor’s gallery. Clad in a blue shirt and shouting slogans, he started moving towards the front benches by jumping over MPs’ seat rows. He was seen carrying a canister from which yellow gas started emanating, causing a big stir with MPs shouting and rushing to control him. MPs and Parliament security staff soon overpowered him. A second man was standing near the entry-exit gate holding another canister that kept emanating yellow smoke.

Intruders arrested

It later transpired that Sharma had been issued a visitor’s pass on the recommendation of BJP MP from Mysuru, Pratap Simha. Another man standing inside the precincts was Manoranjan. Sources said that there were two more persons including a woman in the visitors’ gallery who could not jump but managed to flee amidst chaos. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed the House that two intruders were arrested from inside Parliament. There were two more intruders apprehended from outside the precincts. All their belongings were seized.

Birla also said that the security lapse in the House was being thoroughly probed and called a meeting of MPs from all parties later in the day to address their concerns over the matter. As the House met again at 2 pm, amid concerns raised by various leaders, including on the threat video recently released by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the Speaker said it will not be right to discuss the issue in the House

Two persons arrested from the outside the Parliament were protesting and used canister to create smokescreen. They were identified as Amol and Neelam. They too were heard shouting slogans.

Rules say that an MP can recommend visitor’s pass for up to 8 persons per day. Such a pass allows visitors to enter from designated gate after depositing everything except cash at the counter. The pass has validity for one hour. However, sources said that after inauguration of new building, MPs are getting passes issued in large number on the recommendations of fellow MPs or through other mean. However, after the incident, the Speaker announced suspension of issuance of visitor’s passes.

multi-layered security

Sources said that watch and ward staff of Lok Sabha along with those from Rajya Sabha have to secure two Parliament buildings, Parliament library, and two buildings of Parliament Annexe as part of multi-layered security. However, said sources, no new recruitment has taken place after 2013 for Lok Sabha watch and ward staff resulting the existing staff being under enormous pressure.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Wednesday demanded answers from the government on the “serious security breach” in Lok Sabha. In a post on X, party president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said: “We demand that the Home Minister should come to both the Houses and give a statement on this. The question is, how did two people come inside such a big security department and release gas from a canister there.”