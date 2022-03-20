hamburger

News

Parts of Andamans experience rain, strong winds due to Cyclone Asani

PTI | Port Blair, March 20 | Updated on: Mar 20, 2022
IMD Forecast March 20, 2022

IMD Forecast March 20, 2022

The system is expected to move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast

Normal life in parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands was affected on Sunday due to rain and strong winds because of Cyclone Asani, officials said.

Inter-island shipping services have been stopped and fishermen warned not to venture into the sea as the year's first cyclonic storm nears the archipelago, they said.

Around 100 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed and six relief camps opened in various parts of the islands as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

North and Middle Andamans experienced rain and strong winds but life in Port Blair remained normal, they said.

"Yesterday's Well marked Low pressure area intensified into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea at 0530 IST of today the 20th March 2022. To intensify further into a Deep Depression during next 24 hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

The system is expected to move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts.

Published on March 20, 2022
weather science
weather news

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you