Pegasus: Govt dismisses reports of snooping

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The government has dismissed reports on the use of Pegasus software to snoop on Indians, saying the allegations coming just ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament are aimed at maligning Indian democracy.
In a suo motu statement in the Lok Sabha, Minister of IT and Telecom Ashwini Vaishnaw said that with many checks and balances in place, “any sort of illegal surveillance” by unauthorised persons is not possible in India.
The statement came after an uproar in both Houses over the report by a portal of an international media consortium that spyware Pegasus was being used to surveil Indians, including political leaders, officials and journalists.
“A highly sensational story was published by a web portal yesterday night... a day before the Monsoon session of Parliament. This cannot be a coincidence. In the past similar claims were made regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp. Those reports have no factual basis and were categorically denied by all parties... The press report of July 18, 2021 also appear to be an attempt to malign the Indian democracy and a well-established institution.”
More than 300 verified mobile numbers, including of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three Opposition leaders and a sitting judge could have been targeted for hacking through an Israeli spyware sold only to government agencies, the consortium.
