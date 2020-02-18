Piyush Goyal to TRS government: Why are you not implementing EBC reservations?

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Union Commerce and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asked the KCR government in Telangana why it is not implementing the reservations for EBC (economically backward classes) announced by the Modi government.
Instead, he said, under the influence of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, the Telangana government is seeking reservations on communal lines.
Interacting with the media here, Goyal said that though both KCR and Owaisi know reservations based on religion are against the Constitution, they sought to increase the quota from 4 per cent to 12 per cent. “This was rightly struck down by the High Court and the matter is now with the Supreme Court,” he said.
Referring to the recent electoral gains made by the BJP, he said the party is now well positioned to take on the TRS regime in Telangana. In last year’s election, the BJP bagged four Parliamentary seats, including that of K Kavitha, the daughter of TRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. Plus, it gained vote share in the recent local body polls, he said.
While the NDA government has implemented various welfare schemes, why has the TRS government not implemented Ayushman Bharat, which now covers nearly 50 crore people nationwide, asked Goyal.
All the schemes implemented by the Centre are without any discrimination, with a single-minded focus on welfare, he emphasised.
Referring to the KCR Cabinet on February 16 passing a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Goyal said the legislation was passed by both the Houses of Parliament, and does not discriminate against any religion. The Telangana government has no option but to support the CAA in a federal structure, he added.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and senior advocate Kapil Sibal have also said the CAA is a Central enactment and the States do not have any discretionary power to oppose it, he pointed out.
Referring to Owaisi’s statement on a new train flagged off by the Prime Minister, where some employees performed a puja, Goyal said the train was on a trial run and there was no effort to give it a religious colour.
Earlier, Goyal launched various development initiatives at the Secunderabad railway station.
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...