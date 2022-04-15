Plastic council targets $25 billion exports in 3 yrs

The Plastics Export Promotion Council (Plex Council) has set a target to achieve $25 billion exports in next three years, buoyed by a 30 per cent growth at $13 billion logged in the financial year ended March.

Arvind Goenka, Chairman, Plex Council, said the country’s share in the global market will increase to three per cent if India achieves $25 billion plastics export.

The Indian plastics industry, which is a major contributor to the country’s economy by manufacturing goods worth ₹3-lakh crore annually, is aggressively moving on the export front.

The exports are targeted in traditional markets of North America and Europe and also in emerging markets such as Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean and Oceania countries. With adequate impetus from the Government, the industry is transforming from a linear to a circular economy benefiting all the stakeholders, said Goenka.

The industry body will felicitate top plastic exporters in an event to be conducted on Saturday.