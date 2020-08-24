Plea for NEET abroad: SC declines to direct Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to pass a direction to the Centre to hold National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET)-Undergraduate 2020 examination abroad.

The apex court, however, asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to consult with the ministries concerned if the students can be flown back to India through Vande Bharat Mission flights to appear for the exam on September 13.

Earlier, the SC had dismissed the petition to postpone NEET and the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A petition was filed by 11 students seeking to defer NEET and JEE exams that are to be held in September. The petitioners have also sought directions to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the exams only when normalcy returns after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The JEE Main is to be held from September 1 to 6, while the JEE Advanced is scheduled for September 27. NEET will take place on September 13.