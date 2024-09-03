Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he will focus on deepening India’s strategic partnership with Singapore in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalisation, and sustainable development during his meetings with the country’s top leadership during his visit this week.

Modi is on a three-day visit to Brunei Darussalam and Singapore to strengthen partnership with the two countries and the larger ASEAN region, per his departure statement on Tuesday.

“Today, I am embarking on a first ever bilateral visit to Brunei Darussalam. As we celebrate the 40 years of our diplomatic relations, I look forward to my meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family to advance our historical relationship to new heights,” the statement noted.

​​From Brunei, the PM will travel to Singapore on September 4, where he will meet with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. Modi is also scheduled to meet representatives from Singapore’s business community.

“​I look forward to my discussions to deepen our Strategic Partnership with Singapore, particularly in new and emerging areas of advanced manufacturing, digitalisation, and sustainable development,” he said in the statement.

Modi pointed out that both countries are important partners in India’s `Act East Policy’ and Indo-Pacific Vision. “I am confident that my visits would further strengthen our partnership with Brunei, Singapore and the larger ASEAN region,” the statement underlined.