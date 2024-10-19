Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that blessings from women inspire him to keep working to build a developed India, after a BJP leader shared a story of a tribal woman who insisted on giving ₹100 to convey her gratitude to Modi.

Sharing pictures, BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda said on X that he met the tribal woman during the party's membership drive in Odisha's Sundargarh district.

"This Adivasi lady insisted on giving me ₹100 to 'convey thanks' to PM Narendra Modi. She brushed aside my demurrals & explanations that it wasn't necessary, & simply would not take no for an answer until I finally relented.

"This is a reflection of the transformation that Odisha & Bharat is experiencing," he said in his post.

Modi responded, "Very touched by this affection. I bow to our Nari Shakti for always blessing me. Their blessings inspire me to keep working to build a Viksit Bharat."

Very touched by this affection. I bow to our Nari Shakti for always blessing me. Their blessings inspire me to keep working to build a Viksit Bharat. https://t.co/Iw8m51zagY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2024

