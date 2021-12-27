PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail project on December 28

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on December 28 (Tuesday) to inaugurate the completed section of Kanpur Metro Railway project and attend the 54th convocation ceremony of the IIT as Chief Guest. PM Modi is also said to inaugurate Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project during his visit.
According to the Prime Minister Office's press release, Modi will inaugurate the 9 km long completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project, the section from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel. The length of the entire metro rail project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of ₹11,000 crore. PM Modi will also inspect the Kanpur Metro Rail project and undertake a metro ride from IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.
The 356 km Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline project will also be inaugurated by PM Modi. The Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline project is built at a cost of ₹1,500 crore. The project also has a capacity of 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum, the PMO said. The project is said to help the region to access petroleum products from the Bina refinery, the PMO added.
Modi will also be the Chief Guest at the 54th Convocation of IIT Kanpur, to be held at around 11 am. The Prime Minister will also launch blockchain-based digital degrees which will be issued to all students. They will be issued a digital degree through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the institute under the National Blockchain Project. The blockchain based digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.
Earlier, PM Modi also tweeted inviting ideas and to share suggestions for his upcoming speech at the 54th IIT convocation.
“I look forward to being at @IITKanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation. I invite everyone to share suggestions.”
