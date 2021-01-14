News

PM Modi to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 14, 2021 Published on January 14, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday morning through video conferencing, an official statement said on Thursday.

A total of 3,006 session sites across all States and UTs will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day.

During the first round, health care workers, working in both in government and private sectors including ICDS workers, will receive the vaccination.

The vaccination programme will use Co-WIN, an online digital platform for facilitating real time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualised tracking of beneficiaries. This will also assist programme managers across all levels while conducting vaccination sessions, the statement said.

