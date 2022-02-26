PM Modi urges private sector to build health infra in Tier 2, 3 cities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the private sector to develop healthcare facilities in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities so that those eligible under the Ayushman Bharat scheme can avail the services.

Speaking at a webinar on the Union Budget announcements on the health sector, he requested state governments to frame schemes around the allotment of land to the private sector for setting up of medical institutions Indian students often go abroad to pursue medical studies. The statement comes at a time when many Indian students of medicine are stranded in Ukraine after Russia began its attack.

“The government has taken insurance. So, if you will set up big hospitals in Tier 2 and 3 cities, then the poor can come there for healthcare services. It’s not a situation where people can’t come to your hospitals because of payment. You will get a return on your investment and this public-private partnership can further strengthen the health sector,” Modi said.

One India, one health

During Covid times, a significant increase in herbal exports was recorded, Modi said. He added that there has been immense recognition of India’s ayurvedic treatment.

“We want to make health infrastructure in India which is just not limited to the urban sector. We have to implement “one India one health” mission. We are trying to provide critical health services at block and district level also,” Modi stated.

He sought suggestions from the experts as to how to connect rural dispensaries, healthcare centres and Ayush units with the private and public hospitals through technology, and improve teleconsultation, telemedicine and use of drone technology to augment health services.

During the webinar, Modi also highlighted that the government’s focus is equally divided between health and wellness.

Digital mission

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the national roll-out of the central sector scheme — Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) — of the Health Ministry with a budget of ₹1,600 crore for five years. The National Health Authority will be the implementing agency of ABDM. Under it, citizens will be able to create ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) numbers to which their digital health records can be linked.

This will enable creation of longitudinal health records for individuals across various healthcare providers, and improve clinical decision making by healthcare providers. The mission will improve equitable access to quality healthcare by encouraging use of technologies such as telemedicine and enabling national portability of health services.