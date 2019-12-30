News

PM posts video of spiritual guru supporting CAA, lauds him for providing ‘historical context’

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 30, 2019 Published on December 30, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Spearheading a campaign in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday posted a video of spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, in support of the law. “Do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more by @SadhguruJV. He provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups. #IndiaSupportsCAA,” Modi tweeted.

The Twitter handle of Modi’s personal website also had a message saying that the CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone’s citizenship away. The message was posted with the hashtag “India Supports CAA”.

It also asked people to share content, graphics and videos from the prime minister’s NaMo app to show their support for the law, which has triggered protests in different parts of the country.

