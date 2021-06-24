Prasar Bharati goes paperless

Building equity using the integrity screen
Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Thursday said its 577 centres and over 22,000 employees have embraced e-office operations and the organisation has gone paperless in less than two years.
“With the vision to make Prasar Bharati operations more efficient and paperless, e-Office was introduced in August 2019. Of 577 Prasar Bharati centres across the country, 10 per cent adopted e-Office in 2019 (Aug – Dec), 74 per cent in 2020 and the remaining 16 per cent have joined by June 18, 2021,” an official statement added.
The public broadcaster said that well-established IT-enabled working structure through e-Office at Prasar Bharati came in handy during the pandemic when employees had to work within various limitations.
“In what has brought speed and transparency in the working of the organisation, more than 50 thousands e-Files have been created so far, with the status of every file available online. Internally, concerned departments can trace their files, whether it is in movement or parked or closed,” it added.
It said timelines to clear files has been drastically reduced to 24 hours which was earlier about a week.
“This initiative has also made Prasar Bharati operations paperless, saving organisation’s expenditure on paper by 45 per cent between August 2019 and June 2021. Apart from reducing Carbon footprint, paperless work also enhanced the Covid safety during the pandemic through remote working and work from home, thus reducing the chances of infections,” the statement added.
